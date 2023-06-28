Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/30/23, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of AGM.PRC's recent share price of $24.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of AGM.PRC to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRC shares open for trading on 6/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.03%, which compares to an average yield of 6.93% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Wednesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are up about 1.2%.

