News & Insights

Markets
AGM.PRC

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder

June 28, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 6/30/23, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 7/17/23. As a percentage of AGM.PRC's recent share price of $24.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of AGM.PRC to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRC shares open for trading on 6/30/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.03%, which compares to an average yield of 6.93% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

AGM.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are up about 1.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Channel
 ZBH MACD
 Institutional Holders of KCE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGM.PRC
AGM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.