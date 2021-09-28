Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C Ex-Dividend Reminder - 9/30/21

On 9/30/21, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/17/21. As a percentage of AGM.PRC's recent share price of $26.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of AGM.PRC to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRC shares open for trading on 9/30/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.46%, which compares to an average yield of 5.30% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are up about 0.1%.

