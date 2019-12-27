Markets
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 12/31/19, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 1/17/20. As a percentage of AGM.PRC's recent share price of $27.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of AGM.PRC to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRC shares open for trading on 12/31/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.56%, which compares to an average yield of 5.08% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Friday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are trading flat.

