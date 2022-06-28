Markets
AGM.PRC

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 6/30/22, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 7/17/22. As a percentage of AGM.PRC's recent share price of $29.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of AGM.PRC to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRC shares open for trading on 6/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.08%, which compares to an average yield of 5.86% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRC shares, versus AGM:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C:

AGM.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: AGM.PRC) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are up about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGM.PRC AGM

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular