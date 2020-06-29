Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/1/20, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AGM.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3672, payable on 7/17/20. As a percentage of AGM.PRA's recent share price of $26.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of AGM.PRA to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when AGM.PRA shares open for trading on 7/1/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.49%, which compares to an average yield of 5.70% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGM.PRA shares, versus AGM:

Below is a dividend history chart for AGM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Monday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AGM.PRA) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AGM) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.