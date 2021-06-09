Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.88 Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Federal Agricultural Mortgage's shares before the 14th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.88 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.52 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current stock price of $101.58. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Federal Agricultural Mortgage has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Federal Agricultural Mortgage's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Federal Agricultural Mortgage paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AGM Historic Dividend June 9th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Federal Agricultural Mortgage's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has delivered 33% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Federal Agricultural Mortgage looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Federal Agricultural Mortgage has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Federal Agricultural Mortgage that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.