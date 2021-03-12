Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGM was $96.81, representing a -0.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.86 and a 141.72% increase over the 52 week low of $40.05.

AGM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A). AGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.