Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.43, the dividend yield is 3.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGM was $101.43, representing a -9.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.88 and a 77.78% increase over the 52 week low of $57.06.

AGM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). AGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGM Dividend History page.

