Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.88 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $121.49, the dividend yield is 2.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGM was $121.49, representing a -11.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $137.01 and a 71.09% increase over the 52 week low of $71.01.

AGM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). AGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the agm Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGM as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 4.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGM at 1.36%.

