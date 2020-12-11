Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.3, the dividend yield is 4.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGM was $76.3, representing a -12.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $87 and a 90.51% increase over the 52 week low of $40.05.

AGM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM.A). AGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGM Dividend History page.

