Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C (AGM) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $126.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 6.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 405 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGM is 0.21%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 8,274K shares. The put/call ratio of AGM is 5.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C is 174.42. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 37.43% from its latest reported closing price of 126.92.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Agricultural Mortgage - Class C is 278MM, a decrease of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 337K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 103,378.45% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 279K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 268K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM by 0.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, Farmer Mac provides financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from its low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency.

