Federal Agricultural Mortgage - (AGM.A) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage - said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.83%, the lowest has been 3.54%, and the highest has been 8.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=101).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Agricultural Mortgage -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGM.A is 0.23%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 269K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Agricultural Mortgage - is 144.24. The forecasts range from a low of 141.99 to a high of $149.35. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Agricultural Mortgage - is 278MM, a decrease of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MXXVX - Matthew 25 Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM.A by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Matthew 25 Management holds 80K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM.A by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM.A by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM.A by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, also known as Farmer Mac, is a stockholder-owned, publicly traded company that was chartered by the United States federal government in 1988 to serve as a secondary market in agricultural loans such as mortgages for agricultural real estate and rural housing.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.