Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM.A) Declares $1.10 Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $121.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.85%, the lowest has been 3.54%, and the highest has been 8.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.12 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 1.98 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.01% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Federal Agricultural Mortgage is $118.57. The forecasts range from a low of $117.41 to a high of $122.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.01% from its latest reported closing price of $121.01.

The projected annual revenue for Federal Agricultural Mortgage is $278MM, a decrease of 9.00%. The projected annual EPS is $12.30, a decrease of 12.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Federal Agricultural Mortgage. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGM.A is 0.23%, an increase of 15.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 269K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MXXVX - Matthew 25 Fund holds 80K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM.A by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Matthew 25 Management holds 80K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGM.A by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Background Information

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, also known as Farmer Mac, is a stockholder-owned, publicly traded company that was chartered by the United States federal government in 1988 to serve as a secondary market in agricultural loans such as mortgages for agricultural real estate and rural housing.

