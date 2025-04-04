Fed Warns: Trump's Tariffs to Fuel Inflation and Slow Growth

US President Trump's new tariffs are proving larger than anticipated, setting the stage for higher inflation and a slower pace of economic growth, according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell warned that the increased duties could compound inflationary pressures while dampening growth prospects, further complicating the Fed’s dual mandate of low inflation and maximum employment.





The stark divergence between robust employment data and weakening business sentiment underscores the complex challenges the Fed faces. While hard economic indicators remain solid, soft data and growing uncertainty over trade policies are forcing policymakers to tread cautiously. Powell emphasized that longer-term inflation expectations must remain anchored to avoid a persistent price spiral, even as markets brace for potential economic headwinds.





Bull Case:



Robust employment data suggests that the U.S. labor market remains strong, providing a solid foundation for consumer spending and economic resilience despite tariff-related challenges.



The Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to policy adjustments may prevent overreaction to short-term inflationary pressures, allowing markets to stabilize and recover.



Higher tariffs could incentivize domestic production, potentially boosting U.S. manufacturing and reducing reliance on imported goods in the long term.



Any resolution or easing of trade tensions could quickly reverse negative sentiment, restoring business confidence and supporting economic growth.



Investors may find opportunities in defensive sectors like utilities and healthcare as they rotate portfolios to hedge against inflation and volatility.



Bear Case:



The larger-than-expected tariffs are likely to exacerbate inflationary pressures, reducing consumer purchasing power and weighing on overall economic growth.



Weakened business sentiment and uncertainty over trade policies may lead to reduced investment and hiring, potentially slowing the pace of job creation in the coming months.



Persistent trade tensions could disrupt global supply chains, driving up costs for U.S. businesses and eroding corporate profitability across key sectors like manufacturing and technology.



The Federal Reserve’s dual mandate may become increasingly difficult to manage as inflation rises while growth slows, limiting its ability to act decisively on monetary policy adjustments.



Stock market declines and heightened volatility may deter investor confidence, prolonging economic uncertainty and increasing the risk of a recession if tariffs remain in place for an extended period.



The conflicting signals between robust job growth and a softening economic outlook have left markets in a state of heightened uncertainty. As investors anticipate further policy moves by the Fed, the coming months could see significant shifts in monetary policy aimed at countering inflation without stifling growth.Looking ahead, market participants are preparing for continued volatility as the effects of the new tariffs unfold. With potential shifts in trade policy and central bank guidance on the horizon, investors remain cautious while closely monitoring data that could signal a turning point in the economic cycle.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

