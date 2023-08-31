News & Insights

Fed warned Goldman's fintech unit on risk, compliance oversight -FT

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 31, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A division of Goldman Sachs' GS.N transaction banking business (TxB) has stopped signing on riskier financial technology clients after a warning from the U.S. Federal Reserve over risk and compliance earlier this year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The Fed has raised issues including insufficient due diligence and monitoring processes by the Goldman division when accepting high-risk non-bank clients, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the talks.

Goldman Sachs, the Fed and TxB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

"We are not permitted to comment on any supervisory matters related to our regulators," Goldman Sachs told FT.

The team targeted by the regulator provides banking infrastructure to fintech clients including payment start-ups Stripe and Wise, FT said. TxB's other business, which provides cash payments services, was not criticized, FT added.

The transaction banking business is a part of the company's Platform Solutions unit. Along with transaction banking, the Platform Solutions unit houses credit cards and a fintech unit, GreenSky purchased for $2.2 billion in 2021.

