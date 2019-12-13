Fed unleashes cash to avert year-end squeeze

By Richard Leong

Dec 13 (IFR) - The US Federal Reserve is prepared to inject money markets with tens of billions of additional US dollars into early 2020 to avoid the turbulence seen in September and to safeguard other areas of the financial markets.

On Thursday the Fed released its latest schedule of repurchase operations into mid-January, covering a period when wholesale lending is light.

The Fed will offer an overnight repo size of at least US$120bn, starting last Friday to December 30, according to the latest schedule on the New York Federal Reserve's website.

"In accordance with the most recent FOMC directive, the Desk will conduct repo operations to ensure that the supply of reserves remains ample and to mitigate the risk of money-market pressures around year-end that could adversely affect policy implementation," said the New York Fed, which conducts open market operations like repos for the central bank.

It will ramp up the size of overnight repos to at least US$150bn on December 31 to January 2.

The minimum repo size will return to US$120bn on January 3 and stay at that level through January 14.

The Fed added an operation on December 30 with a one-day forward settlement with a minimum of US$75bn.

The Fed's bump in temporary cash, however, fell short of what some analysts had predicted.

One analyst last week had forecast for the central bank to kick off a fourth round of Treasuries purchases by year-end to allay funding strain.

In these operations, the Fed allows primary dealers to use their Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds as collateral for short-term loans at a fixed interest rate.

SEPTEMBER SURGE

In a move to keep providing longer-dated cash, the Fed will offer a series term repos over the coming four weeks.

The longest repo maturity will be a 32-day operation conducted on December 16 with a minimum size of US$50bn.

In September the Fed began pumping cash into the financial system in an attempt to hold down short-term interest rates.

Some overnight costs had soared to 10%, more than four times the Fed's target rate at the time.

Analysts have blamed a lack of cash in the banking system for the disruption in money markets. They have cited huge payments on taxes and Treasury supply, as well as a shrinking Fed balance sheet for the dearth of money for wholesale lending.

"The Fed’s liquidity operations have not been sufficient to relax the constraints banks will face in the upcoming year-end turn. Reserves are still insufficient; there are no true 'excess' reserves," Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar said in a research note last week before the latest schedule was released.

Pozsar, who had worked at the New York Fed and US Treasury Department, said the Fed may embark on a fourth round of quantitative easing, or QE4, by year-end if there were severe imbalances in funding markets.

