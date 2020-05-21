Fed, Treasury still have 'ammunition' to help coronavirus-ravaged economy -Trump

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 21 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department still had "ammunition" to help the U.S. economy, which has been savaged amid the coronavirus pandemic, though he doubted it would be necessary.

"Unlimited ammunition if we need it, but we won't need it," Trump told reporters.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Steve Holland and Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

