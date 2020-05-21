US Markets

Fed, Treasury still have 'ammunition' to help coronavirus-ravaged economy -Trump

Jeff Mason Reuters
President Donald Trump said on Thursday the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department still had "ammunition" to help the U.S. economy, which has been savaged amid the coronavirus pandemic, though he doubted it would be necessary.

"Unlimited ammunition if we need it, but we won't need it," Trump told reporters.

