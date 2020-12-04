Fed to release results second round of bank stress tests on Dec. 18

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will release the results of its second round of large bank stress tests on Dec. 18, the central bank announced Friday.

The results will mark the first public indication of how resilient large U.S. banks appear should the economy worsen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed previously released aggregate results for large banks in June, and opted for an unprecedented second stress test in 2020 given the severity of the downturn.

