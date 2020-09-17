Fed to Hold Rates Near Zero Until End of 2023: 5 Big Winners
Mortgage Rates to Stay Low: Boon for Home Builders
Rate-Sensitive Utilities to Gain
Healthcare & Consumer Staples Have Better Track Records
Gold Shines
5 Top Picks

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM
MYR Group, Inc. MYRG
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO
Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD
