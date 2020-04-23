Fed to disclose who borrows how much under crisis facilities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will publish at least every month details about who borrows how much under the raft of new lending facilities it has rolled out to support the economy and backstop firms and local governments as they navigate the coronavirus crisis.

The central bank will publish the names and details of participants in each facility as well as amounts borrowed and interest rate charged, the Fed said in a statement posted to its website. It will also publish overall costs, revenues, and fees for each facility, part of the Fed's commitment to "transparency," Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 415-677-2516; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.