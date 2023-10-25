Fed to consider lower fee cap for debit card 'swipe fees'

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to propose lowering the cap on fees banks can charge merchants for processing debit card transactions from 21 cents per transaction to 14.4 cents per transaction.

The proposal, due to be voted on by the Fed board later Wednesday, would also automatically adjust the fee cap every other year in response to new data on the costs of such transactions.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder)

