Fed to begin purchasing corporate bonds in "early May"

NEW YORK, May 7 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve said it would begin purchasing eligible corporate bond ETFs in "early May", with direct bond purchases expected to follow.

The announcement updates a previous press release answering frequently asked questions about the Fed's primary (PMCCF) and secondary (SMCCF) corporate credit facilities.

First the Fed will begin buying ETFs, then the primary facility will open up to willing issuers and "soon thereafter" it will purchase corporate bonds directly.

According to IFR data, since the original announcement on March 23 issuers have flooded the market with more than US$500bn in new supply on the expectation that the Fed would be buying in the secondary.

However, as more time passes without a bond purchase, market participants are becoming more nervous.

For example, as of last Monday morning, the forms for issuers to certify their eligibility with domicile and other requirements had not yet been made available, according to Citigroup.

"The Federal Reserve's pledge to backstop US corporate bond issuers in the primary and secondary market has washed away much of the distress and disorder from high-grade credit – all without a dollar spent," Daniel Sorid, head of US investment-grade credit strategy at Citigroup, wrote in a report on Monday.

"Yet the programmes are not yet in operational form, leaving the market temporarily vulnerable to shocks. Greater clarity on the programme's scope and intentions may ultimately disappoint US IG investors to a degree."

The Fed plans to use US$75bn of taxpayer funds to accumulate up to US$750bn of corporate bonds and ETFs.

However, Citigroup expects the Fed will deploy less than one-quarter of maximum capacity, which is less firepower than expected by 78% of clients surveyed, according to the report.

Most of the focus is on the secondary facility, as most market participants believe the primary facility could go unused so long as high-risk companies continue to receive access to the public capital markets.

For example, Boeing – which is at risk of becoming a fallen angel in the coming year – priced and upsized a seven-part bond to US$25bn late last month.

The airplane maker was considering using the primary facility to raise more liquidity, but announced in a press release after the deal priced that it no longer needed the added cash.

"The primary market programme could remain entirely dormant, and the secondary programme could start strong and then fade out," Sorid added.

