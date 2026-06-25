Fed Stress Test: JPM & Other Big Banks Pass Again, Show Resilience

The Federal Reserve's 2026 annual stress test reaffirmed the resilience of the U.S. banking system, with all 32 large banks comfortably clearing the regulator's hypothetical recession scenario. The results not only highlighted the sector's strong capital position but also paved the way for several banking giants, including JPMorgan JPM, Goldman Sachs GS, Morgan Stanley MS and Wells Fargo WFC, to announce plans for higher dividends and fresh share repurchase programs.



Unlike previous years, this year's stress test carries a unique regulatory significance. While the exercise demonstrated the industry's ability to withstand severe economic shocks, the results will not alter banks' stress capital buffer (SCB) requirements until 2027 as the Fed continues to overhaul its stress-testing framework and incorporate public feedback.

Fed's Stress Scenario Tests Banks Against Severe Recession

The annual stress test, mandated under the Dodd-Frank Act following the 2008 financial crisis, evaluates whether large U.S. banks can continue lending during an extreme economic downturn while maintaining adequate capital levels.



The Fed's 2026 "severely adverse" scenario envisioned a sharp global recession triggered by a sudden collapse in investor risk appetite. Under this hypothetical scenario, U.S. unemployment rises to 10% from 5.5%, while real GDP contracts 4.6%. Residential home prices decline 30%, and commercial real estate prices plunge 39%. At the same time, equity markets tumble nearly 58%.



Despite these severe assumptions, the 32 participating banks, including the above-mentioned banks and Bank of America BAC, were projected to absorb approximately $708 billion in total loan losses, including roughly $203 billion in credit card losses, $158-$160 billion in commercial and industrial loans, and about $75-$77 billion in commercial real estate losses. Even after these projected losses, aggregate Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital fell only 1.6 percentage points, from 12.8% to 11.2%, remaining comfortably above regulatory minimums.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said the results underscore the strength of the U.S. banking system while emphasizing the central bank's ongoing efforts to improve transparency and accountability in future stress tests.

Regulatory Overhaul Makes 2026 Stress Test Different

This year's exercise differs from prior stress tests because the Fed has frozen SCB requirements through 2027 while it revises the testing methodology.



The decision follows years of criticism from major banks, which argued that the annual exercise lacked transparency and produced volatile capital requirements. The Fed has since proposed publishing more information about its models and scenarios while seeking public comments before implementing revised methodologies.



As a result, banks were not required to wait for revised capital requirements before announcing their capital return plans, allowing many institutions to quickly unveil dividend increases and share repurchase authorizations following the release of the results.

Banks’ Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Take Center Stage

Following the stress test results, major U.S. banks moved quickly to enhance shareholder returns, reflecting confidence in their capital strength. JPMorgan led the pack by announcing a plan to raise its quarterly dividend to $1.65 per share from $1.50 and authorized a massive $50 billion share repurchase program, one of the largest in the industry. CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the bank’s preparedness for a wide range of economic scenarios, underscoring its robust capital position and earnings power.



Wells Fargo also signaled higher payouts, planning to increase its quarterly dividend by about 11% to 50 cents per share, subject to board approval in July. However, unlike some peers, the bank did not introduce a new buyback program, opting instead to continue repurchases under its existing framework. Similarly, Goldman also announced plans to hike its dividend to $5.00 per share from $4.50. This reflects a strong financial health and a commitment to returning excess capital, though it did not announce a new buyback authorization.



Morgan Stanley combined both strategies and will boost its dividend by 15% to $1.15 per share and reauthorized a $20 billion share repurchase program. This highlights confidence in its capital generation capabilities. In contrast, Bank of America held off on immediate announcements, stating it will finalize its dividend decision after its July board meeting. While it did not update its buyback plans, investors expect continued capital returns supported by its solid capital ratios.

Positive Signal for Bank Investors

Although this year's stress test carries fewer regulatory implications because SCBs remain frozen until 2027, the results reinforce the strong financial position of the U.S. banking industry.



The ability of large banks to absorb more than $708 billion in projected losses while maintaining capital comfortably above regulatory minimums demonstrates the sector's resilience nearly two decades after the global financial crisis prompted the introduction of annual supervisory stress testing.



For investors, the immediate takeaway is clear. Robust capital positions continue to support attractive shareholder distributions. Now, investor attention is likely to shift toward the Fed's ongoing overhaul of the stress-testing framework and the anticipated Basel III Endgame proposals, both of which could further shape capital requirements and shareholder return strategies across the U.S. banking sector in the coming years.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.