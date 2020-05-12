Fed starts program today to buy corporate bonds in secondary

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, May 12 (IFR) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York will start purchasing bond exchange trade funds through primary dealers on Tuesday as part of a secondary market facility (SMCCF) to bolster liquidity in the US corporate credit market.

While the preponderance of the ETF holdings will be focused on US investment-grade bonds, the facility will also have exposure to high-yield corporates as well, the New York Fed said in a statement Monday.

The move is part of a string of unprecedented measures - including a primary market facility (PMCCF) - that the central bank has announced to prop up a financial market hit earlier this year by volatility driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Indeed, the Fed's words rather than its actions have often been sufficient enough to tackle earlier unease over the impact of the pandemic.

Credit spreads have snapped back in the corporate bond secondary, while the primary markets have enjoyed record volumes since the central bank first announced its intention to buy back corporate bonds on March 23.

“It is an interesting inflection point now that the Fed is actually moving forward on its promise,” said Mark Howard senior multi-asset specialist at BNP Paribas.

“In essence, they have accomplished what they wanted in terms of market stabilization and they need to follow through to prove that they weren’t bluffing, but the question is how much do they really need to buy to do that.”

The Treasury has made US$37.5bn of the US$75bn equity investment it plans to make in the special purpose vehicle established by the Fed for SMCCF and PMCCF.

The facility can leverage that equity investment by ten times on investment-grade bonds and by seven times with junk-rated credits.

However, the Fed has capped the amount of purchasable instruments of any eligible issuer at 1.5% of the combined size of both the secondary and primary facilities.

It has also limited secondary purchases at 10% of the issuer's maximum bonds outstanding on any day between March 22 2019 and March 22 2020.

Nor will it buy shares of a particular ETF if the facility holds more than 20% of the ETF's outstanding shares.

Given those restrictions, analysts at Bank of America calculate that the Fed as of late March had the capacity to buy about US$28bn of high-grade ETFs and US$8bn in the high-yield market.

“The Fed has stabilized the (primary and secondary) markets with its words not with its actions, so the amount of purchases may not need to be that significant,” said Howard.

“But if the virus comes back in any meaningful way then the Fed will probably become more aggressive because all this paper that's been put into the market.”

The bank will consider several factors when choosing which bonds to buy in the secondary market, it said.

These include composition of investment-grade and non-investment grade debt, management style, average tenor of underlying debt, assets under management, average daily trading volumes and leverage.

"To expedite implementation, the SMCCF will begin by transacting with Primary Dealers that meet the Eligible Seller criteria and that have completed the Seller Certification Materials," it said.

"Additional counterparties will be included as Eligible Sellers under the SMCCF, subject to adequate due diligence and compliance work."

The Fed's Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF) is also expected to become operational soon and more information on that facility will become available in the near future.

