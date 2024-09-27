Fed Sparks Global Equity Boost

Leading up to the much-anticipated rate cut, global investors increased their equity fund purchases, anticipating a rate cut by the Federal Reserve that would kick off a broader cycle of reductions. A total of $5.21 billion was poured into equity funds, slightly below the $6.54 billion invested the previous week.

The Fed’s 50-basis point rate cut spurred risk appetite, particularly in Asia and Europe, where equity funds attracted strong inflows. Meanwhile, U.S. equity fund sales declined to a four-week low. Sector funds, particularly in financials and tech, saw outflows for the third consecutive week, while bond funds maintained their appeal, continuing a 39-week streak of net inflows.

Additionally, precious metal funds attracted investors for a sixth week, while energy funds faced a reversal with net sales of $129 million. The data reflects increased confidence in riskier assets and a shift away from money market funds, which saw outflows after six weeks of positive investments.

Finsum: There are still two more rate hikes on the forecast if investors want to take note of these trends in equity markets.

