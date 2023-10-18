Fed should extend pause on rate increases, says Harker- WSJ

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should extend its pause on interest-rate increases because of growing evidence that higher borrowing costs will slow the economy, Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Harker said the central bank could likely wait until early next year to decide whether rapid rate increases over the past 20 months have done enough to curb inflation.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

