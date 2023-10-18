News & Insights

US Markets

Fed should extend pause on rate increases, says Harker- WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

October 18, 2023 — 05:36 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should extend its pause on interest-rate increases because of growing evidence that higher borrowing costs will slow the economy, Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Harker said the central bank could likely wait until early next year to decide whether rapid rate increases over the past 20 months have done enough to curb inflation.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.