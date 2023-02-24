Fed should err on overshooting on interest rates, Mester says

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve needs to be attentive to the risk that inflation moves higher and should err on raising interest rates higher than necessary if need be in order to get inflation fully under control, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Friday.

"I see the risks to the inflation forecast as tilted to the upside and the costs of continued high inflation as being significant," Mester said in a speech to a conference organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in New York. "So in my view, at this point with the labor market still strong, the costs of undershooting on policy or prematurely loosening policy still outweigh the costs of overshooting."

Her remarks were delivered as part of a discussion on research published by a group of top economists at the conference, which found the U.S. central bank will likely cause a recession in its quest to lower inflation, and even then may miss its 2% inflation target for years to come.

The Fed at its last meeting raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter percentage point, to a 4.5%-4.75% range, and so far Fed officials, including Mester, have continued to hope inflation can be tamed without a significant blow to economic growth or a large spike in unemployment.

However, inflation data released earlier on Friday showed the rate of price increases faded less than thought late last year and is now accelerating once again, causing investors to bet the Fed will need to raise interest rates at least three more times to a 5.25% to 5.50% target range by June and upping the risk of recession.

The bulk of Fed officials as of December saw rates moving to a peak of between 5% and 5.25% this year, a projection now likely to be revised higher at the Fed's upcoming March 21-22 meeting.

Mester's December projection was higher than the median and she preferred a half percentage point rate hike at the last meeting. She has previously also not ruled out a "mild" recession as the Fed brings inflation back down and agreed with the researchers that according to historical analysis the central bank tends to overshoot on policy and the economy does end up in recession in most disinflations.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Lindsay.Dunsmuir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 384 8221;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.