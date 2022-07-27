Fed Set to Hike Rates Wednesday, Inching Toward a Recession to Tame Inflation

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee, the keeper of the key Federal Funds interest rate, began a two-day meeting Tuesday in Washington and is expected to raise the benchmark's rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, heightening the chance of a U.S. recession as the nation's central bank tries to slow inflation that's running at a 40 year high.

The hike will be the second consecutive 75 basis point jump by the bank, which has acknowledged it was slow to begin attacking inflation and is playing catch-up with global rivals

So why the need for another above-average hike? "High frequency economic indicators have deteriorated, both in the U.S. and elsewhere," Tiffany Wilding, a U.S. economist at bond giant PIMCO (DE:ALV), wrote in a Tuesday note to clients. "Inflationary supply shocks have been more acute than originally expected, implying central banks may need to engineer recessions to restore price stability."

Watch for the rate decision to arrive at 2 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a press conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The government and the private sector report a slew of economic data and analyses this week.

The Conference Board, a private business research firm, reported that U.S. consumer confidence fell again in July, to 95.7 from June's 98.4, the lowest since June 2021. The group said the data reveals palpable pain of inflation and nagging premonitions of an economic slowdown. The number is the weakest since February 2021, and a Wall Street Journal poll expected a 97.0 reading.

On the all-important homefront, the U.S. reported Tuesday that June purchases of new single-family homes in the U.S. fell to almost 18 months as rising mortgage rates and high prices bite.

Also, on Tuesday, the closely followed The S & P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index x, developed by Yale Nobel Laureate Robert Schiller, showed that new home sales fell 8.1% in June compared to a seasonally adjusted annual 590,000. The Wall Street Journal's group of polled economists produced a consensus 5.2% drop to a seasonally adjusted 660,000. The report also revised its May data downward to 642,000 from an earlier 696,000 prediction.

Tampa, Miami, and Dallas reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in May. Tampa led the way with a 36.1% year-over-year price increase, followed by Miami with a 34.0% increase and Dallas with a 30.8% increase. Four of the 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending May 2022 versus the year ending April 2022, the report showed.

"The market's strength continues to be broadly based, as all 20 cities recorded double-digit price increases for the 12 months ended in May. However, at the city level, we also see evidence of deceleration. Price gains for May exceeded those for April in only four cities. As recently as February of this year, all 20 cities were accelerating," the report said.

The federal government also reports second-quarter GDP this week, and many analysts expect to see a second consecutive quarterly slowdown. The economy contracted by 1.6% in the first quarter, and two quarters in a row of slowing growth is one indicator of a recession, but not the only one.

The Atlanta Fed's live market sentiment gauge calls for another 1.6% contraction.

By Greg Morcroft for Fintel.

