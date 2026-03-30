Fed Set to Loosen Capital Rules: A Boost for Goldman's Expansion

Recently, the Federal Reserve proposed easing post-2008 financial crisis capital rules for U.S. banks to support lending while preserving financial system stability. As a result, large institutions such as The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS are expected to see 4.8% capital requirements decline.

Even with this relief, the Fed emphasized that the biggest lenders would still be required to hold more than $800 billion in capital, underscoring that key safeguards would remain intact. By modestly lowering requirements while preserving substantial buffers, the proposal is designed to unlock lending capacity without undermining the resilience of the financial system. It could also reshape the competitive landscape for major banks, including Goldman, JPMorgan JPM and Bank of America BAC.

For Goldman, Bank of America and JPMorgan, the change could create greater flexibility to expand revenues, return more capital to shareholders and compete more aggressively in lending markets, all while remaining well capitalized.

Goldman stands to benefit more than some of its peers because of the business model. Unlike universal banks with large deposit franchises, Goldman is more dependent on trading activity and wholesale funding. The revised capital proposal would lessen the weight of short-term wholesale funding in capital calculations, a meaningful change for Goldman given its heavier reliance on that funding structure compared with peers like JPMorgan and Bank of America.

The Fed’s proposal would also simplify the framework by moving the largest banks to a single risk-based capital calculation instead of two, while recalibrating credit, market and operational risk requirements. For Goldman, with its sizable trading and capital-markets franchise, that could reduce capital friction and improve return on equity if less capital needs to be held against certain activities than under the stricter 2023 proposal.

Overall, GS could emerge as one of the key beneficiaries of the Fed’s proposed rule change. Lower and more targeted capital requirements may free up balance sheet capacity, support profitability and strengthen shareholder payouts. If finalized, the easing could provide another lever for Goldman to improve efficiency and drive earnings growth.

Goldman’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

GS’ shares have gained 47% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.5%.

Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, Goldman trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.6X, above the industry’s average of 12.6X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS’ 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 12.4% and 9.4%, respectively. The estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Goldman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.