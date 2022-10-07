Fed seen sticking to 75-basis point rate hike after jobs report

By Ann Saphir

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate added to bets on Friday that the U.S. central bank will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report showed U.S. employers did not slow hiring much, despite sharply higher borrowing costs.

Fed funds futures prices implied a 90% chance that the Fed will raise its policy rate to a 3.75%-4% range when it meets Nov. 1-2, up from about 85% before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added a more-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%

