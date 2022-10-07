US Markets

Fed seen sticking to 75-basis point rate hike after jobs report

Ann Saphir Reuters
Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate added to bets on Friday that the U.S. central bank will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report showed U.S. employers did not slow hiring much, despite sharply higher borrowing costs.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate added to bets on Friday that the U.S. central bank will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report showed U.S. employers did not slow hiring much, despite sharply higher borrowing costs.

Fed funds futures prices implied a 90% chance that the Fed will raise its policy rate to a 3.75%-4% range when it meets Nov. 1-2, up from about 85% before the Labor Department report, which showed employers added a more-than-expected 263,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.7%

