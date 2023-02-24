US Markets

Fed seen raising rates three more times after strong inflation reading

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES

February 24, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate added to bets on Friday that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates at least three more times, after inflation was reported to have accelerated in January.

Implied yields on Fed funds futures contracts rose after the Commerce Department reported the personal consumption expenditures price index, the metric by which the Fed measures its 2% inflation target, rose 5.4% in January from a year earlier, with underlying "core" inflation rising a faster than expected 4.7%.

The Fed's current target range for its policy rate is 4.5%-4.75%, and the futures contracts pricing points to firming expectations for that rate to rise to a 5.25%-5.5% range by June.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Raissa Kasolowsky)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.