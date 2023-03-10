US Markets

Fed seen on shallower rate path after jobs report

Credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis

March 10, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

Adds comment, updates markets

March 10 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate trimmed bets on Friday that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates as sharply or as high as earlier thought, after a government report showed the U.S. unemployment rate rose to 3.6% last month and wage gains slowed.

Fed funds futures pointed to a quarter-point rate hike as the most likely outcome of the central bank's meeting this month after the Labor Department report, from a better-than-even chance of a bigger half-point rate hike seen earlier. Traders also pared expectations for the Fed to ultimately raise rates any higher than 5.5%. The current target range is 4.25%-4.5%.

"This report screams soft landing and looks to be a pretty good one for the Fed," said Omair Shariff of Inflation Insights.

With wage gains slowing and the unemployment rate ticking up due to more people entering the workforce even as employers added jobs, he said, "in the current environment, this is basically what the Fed is hoping to see."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)

((ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.