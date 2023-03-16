Fed seen more likely to deliver quarter-point rate hike next week

March 16 (Reuters) - Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve's policy rate see a quarter-point interest-rate hike as the most likely outcome of the U.S. central bank's meeting next week, though trade remained unsettled amid economic data and emerging news on the banking front.

Implied yields on fed funds futures contracts initially fell after data showed a rise in unemployment claims, then rose slightly, as traders sought to gauge prospects of the Fed taking its policy rate to a 4.75%-5% range at its March 21-22 meeting. Pricing in the contracts show traders are betting on rate cuts beginning as early as June.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

