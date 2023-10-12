News & Insights

US Markets

Fed seen less likely to stick to rate pause after inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

October 12, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Traders see more of a chance the Federal Reserve will deliver another interest-rate hike this year, though overall continue to bet that a continued pause is more likely, after U.S. data on Thursday showed consumer prices rose more than expected in September.

Futures contracts that settle to the Fed policy rate fell after the report, reflecting about a 35% probability of a rate hike in December, compared with about a 28% chance seen before the report.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Ann.Saphir@thomsonreuters.com; 312-593-8342; www.twitter.com/annsaphir; Reuters Messaging: ann.saphir.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.