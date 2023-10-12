Fed seen less likely to stick to rate pause after inflation data

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Traders see more of a chance the Federal Reserve will deliver another interest-rate hike this year, though overall continue to bet that a continued pause is more likely, after U.S. data on Thursday showed consumer prices rose more than expected in September.

Futures contracts that settle to the Fed policy rate fell after the report, reflecting about a 35% probability of a rate hike in December, compared with about a 28% chance seen before the report.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Alex Richardson)

