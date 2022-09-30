US Markets

Fed seen keeping to big rate hikes as inflation stays hot

Financial markets stuck to bets Friday that the U.S. central bank will continue to increase its policy rate, including by another 75 basis points at its next meeting, after a government report showed inflation continued to be red hot.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed targets at 2%, rose 6.2% in August from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported. Underlying inflation, as measured by a core reading that excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.9% from 4.7% previously.

After the report, futures contracts tied to the fed funds rate dropped slightly, as traders added to their bets the Fed will lift its policy rate, now targeted at 3%-3.25%, by another 1.25 percentage points by year's end and further next year.

