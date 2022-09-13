US Markets

Fed seen delivering a 75-basis point hike next week, with more to come

Ann Saphir Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

The Federal Reserve is seen delivering a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next week after a government report showed that consumer prices did not ease as expected in August, meaning more work ahead for the central bank as it fights decades-high inflation.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate fell after the Labor Department said the consumer price index climbed 0.1% last month from July, and gained 8.3% from a year earlier. Economists had expected a small monthly decline. The price rise in interest-rate futures contracts reflects near-certainty that the Fed will at least deliver a 75-basis point rate hike next week, with a small chance of an even bigger increase.

