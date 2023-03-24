US Markets

Fed says rising income costs cut payments to US Treasury in 2022

March 24, 2023 — 04:12 pm EDT

By law the Fed returns profits after covering its operating expenses to the Treasury. Over the last year the central bank has lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate aggressively, which has sharply increased the interest it pays banks, money funds and others to keep cash at the central bank.

The largest source of Fed income is the interest income it gets from bonds it owns. The Fed aggressively bought Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to support the economy and financial system during the coronavirus pandemic, and the income it earned from those securities at a time when its policy rate was near zero allowed Fed profits to swell.

The Fed also said that in 2022 it earned $170 billion in interest income from the bonds it owned, versus $122.4 billion in 2021.

