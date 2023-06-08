News & Insights

Fed says key emergency bank lending rose slightly in latest week

June 08, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Michael S. Derby for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Emergency borrowing from the Federal Reserve by banks rose slightly in the latest week, the central bank reported on Thursday.

Banks borrowed $3.2 billion from the Fed’s discount window as of Wednesday, from $4 billion on May 31. Fed “other credit” tied to government winddowns of failed banks moved to $185.2 billion on Wednesday, from $188.1 billion the prior week, while borrowing from the Bank Term Funding Program rose to $100.2 billion, from $93.6 billion on May 31.

Total borrowing from the three programs stood at $288.6 billion on Wednesday after hitting $285.7 billion on May 31. The total size of the Fed’s balance sheet moved up to $8.439 trillion from $8.436 trillion the week before.

