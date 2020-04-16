US Markets

Fed says backstop for small business loans fully operational

Contributor
Lindsay Dunsmuir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

The Federal Reserve's program to back emergency government loans to small businesses is "fully operational," the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's program to back emergency government loans to small businesses is "fully operational," the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

The program is designed to make it easier for banks to offer loans under the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program by extending credit to financial institutions that make the loans, using the loans as collateral. "Supplying financial institutions with additional liquidity will help increase their capacity to make PPP loans," the Fed said.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Ann.saphir@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular