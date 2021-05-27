Fed reverse repo volume hits record high

By Karen Pierog

May 27 (Reuters) - The amount of money flowing into the U.S. Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase (RRP) facility hit an all-time high of $485 billion on Thursday, further pressuring key short-term interest rates, which risk falling below zero.

Cash-heavy financial institutions have been loaning money to the central bank overnight at 0% interest in increasing amounts since March.

The market is grappling with a glut of cash in the system mainly from Fed asset purchases and the U.S. Treasury's financial support to the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The record amount accepted by the New York Fed for Thursday's RRP operation was up from Wednesday's $450 billion and exceeded a previous high of $474.6 billion on Dec. 31, 2015, according to data from TD Securities.

"This definitely increases the odds that the Fed does something, that they're going to have to make additional tweaks either to the counterparty limits on the reverse repo facility, maybe hike the rate on the facility, and they obviously could hike the IOER (interest on excess reserves), but we feel that is probably the last resort," said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies.

The IOER, which is currently at 0.10%, along with the overnight repo rate USONRP=, help the Fed keep its key policy rate, the federal funds rate, within the target range.

The Fed launched its reverse repo program in 2013 to soak up extra cash in the repo market and create a strict floor under market rates, particularly its policy rate. Eligible counterparties lend cash to the Fed in return for Treasury collateral on an overnight basis.

At its March meeting, the Fed raised the amount counterparties can lend to $80 billion, from $30 billion.

