Fed retirements help Powell

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

WASHINGTON, (Reuters Breakingviews) - One obstacle to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s shot at a second term has been removed. Two regional central bank presidents who actively traded stock last year are leaving their positions early. The next step is for the Fed boss to revamp rules to ensure conflicts of interest are avoided.

On Monday, Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan https://www.dallasfed.org/news/releases/2021/nr210927kaplan.aspx and his counterpart in Boston, Eric Rosengren https://www.bostonfed.org/news-and-events/news/2021/09/rosengren-retirement.aspx, said they would soon retire. Recent financial disclosures revealed they actively traded shares last year, when the central bank pulled out all the stops to prop up the economy, including buying corporate bonds of Apple, Verizon Communications and Expedia.

They technically didn’t break any rules but it’s a bad look. And it gave fuel to progressives already critical of Powell, like Sherrod Brown. It also comes at a delicate time for the Fed chair. President Joe Biden is considering renominating him when his term is up in February. Overhauling stock ownership measures could help Powell find more middle ground with the left.

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beijing takes the joy out of China tech M&A

Omarova is dubious choice for U.S. bank cop

China ban shows crypto cons and a pro

Antin IPO will inspire private equity copycats

Plugging Greensill-sized regulatory holes

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.