Fed Reserve Governor Brainard Said to Be Biden’s Choice for Treasury Secretary

Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve board of governors, could be Joe BidenÃ¢ÂÂs top pick for the Treasury secretary role if he should win this yearÃ¢ÂÂs presidential election.

According to a report from Bloomberg Thursday, Brainard is seen as a character that would appeal to both Wall Street and progressives.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also being considered, is seen as too progressive for Wall Street, nine individuals Ã¢ÂÂfamiliar with the candidates and BidenÃ¢ÂÂs thinkingÃ¢ÂÂ told Bloomberg.

Biden is also said to be keen to pick a woman for the role Ã¢ÂÂ a historic move, as the Treasury secretary has always been a white male.

The presidential hopeful seeks a secretary who would help drive the economic recovery after the knock from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid dividing Democrats, per the report.

One Bloomberg source said Brainard would prefer the role of Federal Reserve chair, but would accept the Treasury secretary role if asked.

While she may appease conservatives on Wall Street, Brainard is progressive when it comes to technology, having been involved with the FedÃ¢ÂÂs efforts to research a digital dollar.

SheÃ¢ÂÂs made several announcements on the ongoing research into the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) based on distributed ledger technology.

She said in August that the Fed has been studying for several years what effects a digital currency might have on the payments ecosystem, monetary policy, financial stability and the banking sector.

Ã¢ÂÂGiven the dollarÃ¢ÂÂs important role, it is essential that the Federal Reserve remain on the frontier of research and policy development regarding CBDCs,Ã¢ÂÂ she said at the time.

An economist told Bloomberg that if Biden were to choose Brainard, it would signal to the markets that that he Ã¢ÂÂintends to govern as a moderate, not give in to the progressive wing.Ã¢ÂÂ

ItÃ¢ÂÂs not a done deal, however, with ex-Fed Reserve official Roger Ferguson and Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic also on the list Ã¢ÂÂ both are black men.

Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy secretary at the Treasury is also keen on the role, the sources said.

Also read: The Federal Reserve Is Experimenting With a Digital Dollar

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.