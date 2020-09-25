Fed Reserve Governor Brainard Said to Be Biden’s Choice for Treasury Secretary
Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve board of governors, could be Joe BidenÃ¢ÂÂs top pick for the Treasury secretary role if he should win this yearÃ¢ÂÂs presidential election.
- According to a report from Bloomberg Thursday, Brainard is seen as a character that would appeal to both Wall Street and progressives.
- Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also being considered, is seen as too progressive for Wall Street, nine individuals Ã¢ÂÂfamiliar with the candidates and BidenÃ¢ÂÂs thinkingÃ¢ÂÂ told Bloomberg.
- Biden is also said to be keen to pick a woman for the role Ã¢ÂÂ a historic move, as the Treasury secretary has always been a white male.
- The presidential hopeful seeks a secretary who would help drive the economic recovery after the knock from the coronavirus pandemic and avoid dividing Democrats, per the report.
- One Bloomberg source said Brainard would prefer the role of Federal Reserve chair, but would accept the Treasury secretary role if asked.
- While she may appease conservatives on Wall Street, Brainard is progressive when it comes to technology, having been involved with the FedÃ¢ÂÂs efforts to research a digital dollar.
- SheÃ¢ÂÂs made several announcements on the ongoing research into the possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) based on distributed ledger technology.
- She said in August that the Fed has been studying for several years what effects a digital currency might have on the payments ecosystem, monetary policy, financial stability and the banking sector.
- Ã¢ÂÂGiven the dollarÃ¢ÂÂs important role, it is essential that the Federal Reserve remain on the frontier of research and policy development regarding CBDCs,Ã¢ÂÂ she said at the time.
- An economist told Bloomberg that if Biden were to choose Brainard, it would signal to the markets that that he Ã¢ÂÂintends to govern as a moderate, not give in to the progressive wing.Ã¢ÂÂ
- ItÃ¢ÂÂs not a done deal, however, with ex-Fed Reserve official Roger Ferguson and Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic also on the list Ã¢ÂÂ both are black men.
- Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former deputy secretary at the Treasury is also keen on the role, the sources said.
Also read: The Federal Reserve Is Experimenting With a Digital Dollar
Related Stories
- Ant Launches Business Trade Blockchain in Run-Up to $35B IPO
- Israeli Draft Bill Would Nix Hefty Capital Gains Taxes on Bitcoin
- Andreessen Horowitz Gets FTC OK for Unspecified Coinbase Transaction
- Uniswap Users Have Claimed $560M-Worth of UNI Tokens in a Week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.