Fed report says labor, wages could drive persistent inflation

Howard Schneider Reuters
WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - If labor shortages persist and wages continue rising the U.S. could see inflation pressures continue, the Federal Reserve warned on Friday in its latest monetary report to Congress.

While saying that some pressure on goods price could still ease in coming months, "if labor shortages continue and wages rise faster than productivity in a broad-based way, inflation pressures may persist and continue to broaden out," the Fed report said. Fed chair Jerome Powell will discuss the latest report in Congressional hearings next week.

