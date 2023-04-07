US Markets

Fed refocuses on job market as financial risks ease and inflation remains high

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

April 07, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Howard Schneider
       WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve
officials counting on slower U.S. job growth to help them in
their fight to lower high inflation will receive key employment
and wage data on Friday, the last such download before their
next interest rate decision in early May.
    Economists anticipate what from the Fed's perspective will
be a middling result for March, a month marred by the largest
bank failures since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, events that
for a brief time at least shifted policymakers' main attention
from inflation to financial stability.
    With the worst-case outcomes for the financial sector
appearing to have been avoided, for now at least, the focus is
returning to the real economy, including employment and wage
growth seen likely to remain above what is considered consistent
with the Fed's 2% inflation target.
    The details, such as expected tepid growth in manufacturing
jobs and fewer industries adding jobs at all, may point to a
deepening sense among businesses that the economy is slowing and
consumer demand weakening, developments that could help ease the
pace of price increases.
    But the headline numbers may give less comfort to the U.S.
central bank. Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of
239,000 jobs in March, with hourly wages rising at a 4.3% annual
rate and the unemployment rate remaining at 3.6%, a level seen
less than 20% of the time since World War Two. The Labor
Department is due to release the report at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT).
    By comparison, payroll growth in the decade before the
COVID-19 pandemic averaged about 180,000 per month, and wage
growth remained close to the 2%-3% range seen by Fed
policymakers as consistent with their goal of a 2% annual
increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index.
    The PCE price index was rising 5% annually as of February,
or 4.6% when volatile food and energy prices were excluded, too
high for the Fed's liking and with improvement coming only
slowly in recent months.
    Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY Parthenon, anticipates
job growth may have dropped as low as 150,000 for March, but
other data, including a still-high level of job openings,
indicate that "labor market tightness will remain a feature of
this business cycle," he wrote. That should keep the Fed on
track to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by another
quarter of a percentage point at its May 2-3 meeting.
    
    STILL HOT?
    The question now is how long that business cycle might last,
and whether the seeds of a serious slowdown are taking root.
    The median unemployment rate projected for the end of 2023
by Fed officials at their March meeting was 4.5%, implying a
comparatively steep rise in joblessness that in the past would
indicate a recession was underway.
    Fed officials would never say their aim is to cause a
recession. But they've also been blunt that, as it stands, there
are too many jobs chasing too few workers, a recipe for wage and
price increases that could start to reinforce each other the
longer the situation persists. 
    "The labor markets still remain quite, I would say, hot.
Unemployment is still at a very low level," Boston Fed President
Susan Collins said in an interview with Reuters last week.
"Until the labor markets cool, at least to some degree, we're
not likely to see the slowdown that we probably need" to lower
inflation back to the Fed's target.
    Change, however, may be coming. 
    Daco noted the 0.3% decline in the average number of weekly
hours worked in February, a statistic he says bears watching for
evidence of "a more concerning labor market slowdown."
    Payroll provider UKG said shift work among its sample of
35,000 firms fell 1.6% in March, a non-seasonally adjusted
figure that Dave Gilbertson, a vice president at the company,
said indicated overall job growth that was positive but not "as
overheated as it has been." Job gains in January and February
were larger than anticipated and produced a brief moment when
Fed officials thought they might have to return to larger rate
increases, a sentiment that died after the recent bank failures.
    Economists at the Conference Board, meanwhile, said a new
index incorporating economic, monetary policy, and demographic
data showed 11 of the 18 main industries at modest-to-high risk
of outright layoffs this year.
    Conference Board economists have been bearish in contending
that a recession is likely to start between now and the end of
June, though "it could still take some time before there are
going to be widespread job losses," said Frank Steemers, a
senior economist at the think tank.
    
    EYE ON SERVICES
    Some of that may be starting. 
    The Labor Department on Thursday unveiled revisions to its
measure of jobless benefits rolls showing that more than 100,000
additional people have recently been receiving unemployment
assistance than previously estimated. Moreover, outplacement
firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said the roughly 270,000
layoffs announced this year through March were the highest
quarterly total since 2009, outside of the pandemic.
    For the Fed, however, that is just one part of the puzzle.
How "slack" in the labor market links to lower inflation may
depend on where job growth slows, and over what timeline.
    New research from the Kansas City Fed suggested the process
may prove stickier than expected because the service sector
industries currently driving wage growth and inflation are the
ones that are least sensitive to changes in monetary policy.
    If industries like manufacturing and home building follow
familiar patterns as the Fed raises interest rates, credit gets
more expensive and demand and employment slow. But the service
industries that are responsible for most U.S. economic output
are more labor-intensive and less sensitive to rate increases,
Kansas City Fed economists Karlye Dilts Stedman and Emily
Pollard wrote.
    "The services sector, in particular, has contributed
substantially to recent inflation, reflecting ongoing imbalances
in labor markets where supply remains impaired and demand
remains robust," they wrote. "Because service production tends
to be less capital intensive and services consumption is less
likely to be financed, it also tends to respond less quickly to
rising interest rates. Thus, monetary policy may take longer to
influence a key source of current inflation."

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Jobs gains remain strong    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/POWELL/egvbyajgxpq/
Job gains remain strong Job gains remain strong    https://tmsnrt.rs/3HzXpHP
Frequency of unemployment rates    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/xmpjonjjrvr/
Frequency of unemployment rates Frequency of unemployment rates 
  https://tmsnrt.rs/33nBSC1
Rising unemployment and recession    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT/zdvxdqaygvx/
Rising unemployment and recession Rising unemployment and
recession    https://tmsnrt.rs/3LKW9p4
More jobs than jobseekers    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/lbpgnoylzvq/
Unemployed to job openings More jobs than jobseekers in the US  
 https://tmsnrt.rs/3m50wOw
Layoff risk index    https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/JOBS/zdvxdaojevx/
Conference Board Industry Layoff Risk Index    https://tmsnrt.rs/437F0fo
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)
 ((howard.schneider@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 789 8010;))

Keywords: USA FED/JOBS (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.