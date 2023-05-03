Fed Rate Hike Means Credit Card Holders And Other Borrowers Will Pay More

Hang onto your wallets: Loans are about to get more expensive. That’s because the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates once again in its continuing battle against high inflation.

That fight is starting to show some results. As measured by the consumer price index (CPI), U.S. annual inflation fell to 5% in March 2023, down from a high of 9% in June 2022. But the central bank isn’t resting just yet.

At its April 2023 meeting, the Fed raised the federal funds target rate by one quarter of a percentage point, to a range of 5.0% to 5.25%.

This key interest rate directly influences short-term loans, including credit cards and adjustable rate mortgages. It indirectly influences others, but regardless, the story is the same: Borrowers are going to pay more now.

Credit Card Debt Will Cost More

Higher rates mean credit card debt is about to get more expensive at a time when Americans are increasing their credit card spending. The latest report by the New York Federal Reserve notes that credit card balances grew $61 billion (6.6%) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest rates on credit cards have risen sharply and steadily since the Fed embarked on its campaign of rate increases in the first quarter of 2022. At that time, the average rate on a card that charges interest was 16.17%, according to Federal Reserve data. By February 2023, the typical rate was a significantly higher 20.92%.

Most banks and credit card issuers use the prime rate, which moves in tandem with the federal funds rate, to set the annual percentage rates (APRs) on credit cards. And since most credit cards have variable APRs, it’s likely your credit card debt just got more expensive.

Generally, it takes about one to two billing cycles for the price increase to take effect, so borrowers still have time to pay off some debt before getting dinged by this rate increase.

This could translate into a larger debt burden for younger borrowers. A February 2023 analysis by the New York Fed found that the share of credit card holders in their 20s and 30s who are up to 90 days behind on some payments is higher than it was pre-pandemic.

If you carry a balance on your credit cards, it’s a good idea to start paying them off now. If you have multiple credit cards, consolidating all of your debt into a single loan or credit card may help you lower the rate you pay and manage monthly payments more easily.

Some credit card companies offer limited-time 0% interest rates on balance transfers as part of a promotion. If you can take advantage of one of these deals, you may be able to drastically reduce the interest you pay. Dropping a wad of money each month on consolidated debt payments might sting at first, but if you can make the sacrifice now, it means more money in your pocket down the road.

If you need help making a plan to pay off your debt, contact a credit counselor. You can consult the U.S. Department of Justice’s list to find a legitimate credit counseling service that can help you make a plan based on your current financial situation.

ARMs and HELOCs Will Also See Rates Rise

Homeowners with variable rate loans like adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) will also see their payments go up on the heels of the Fed’s recent rate hike.

Like credit card debt, HELOC balances have spiked. The $14 billion bump–which brings Americans’ total outstanding balance to $336 billion–marks the third straight quarterly increase and the largest increase seen in more than a decade, according to the New York Fed report.

If you have a HELOC, you may want to see if you can pay off its balance using another HELOC with a lower interest rate. The current average 10-year HELOC rate is around 7%, so first pay off more expensive debt, like credit cards, so as to pay less interest overall.

There are also more ARM borrowers, increasing from 5% of the total share of mortgages in 2019 to 10% in 2022, according to the CFPB.

ARMs are attractive because they start off with a fixed-rate period which usually offers a lower interest rate than the average 30-year mortgage. However, that fixed period is followed by an adjustable-rate period where rates are pegged to the market. So, as the fed funds rate rises, so does the interest on your mortgage.

ARMs typically adjust annually or every six months. For instance, a 5/1 ARM starts off with a fixed interest rate for five years and then adjusts every year for the rest of the loan.

Many borrowers get an ARM intending to switch to a fixed-rate loan before the ARM enters the adjustable rate period. However, this strategy doesn’t always work. If you can’t refinance your mortgage or if the fixed rates are much higher, you could be stuck with an ARM for the foreseeable future.

ARM borrowers who want to refinance in the future should start getting their credit into good shape now. Lenders reward high credit score borrowers with the most competitive interest rates.

