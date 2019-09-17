US Markets

Fed rate cut a coin toss, futures imply

Contributors
Rodrigo Campos Reuters
Dan Burns Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Late-day swings in U.S. federal funds futures implied late on Tuesday that traders see about a 51% chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower key borrowing costs by 25 basis points after the policy-setting committee meets on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html.

Adds details on trading

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Late-day swings in U.S. federal funds futures implied late on Tuesday that traders see about a 51% chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower key borrowing costs by 25 basis points after the policy-setting committee meets on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

FedWatch bases its model on the latest futures contract price. The end-of-day slide in the implied probability of a rate cut on Wednesday occurred on just a handful of trades late on Tuesday and as such may not be indicative of a genuine change in market sentiment about the odds of a rate cut.

Still, the probability of a cut has been diminishing this week as futures prices dropped ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting in Washington. The apparent near-even odds for a cut or no move late on Tuesday compare with futures pricing a 92% chance of a 25 bps cut just a week ago.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @rodrigocampos; +1.646.223.6344; Reuters Messaging: rodrigo.campos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular