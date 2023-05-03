Fed Raises Rates 0.25% Despite ‘Mild’ Recession Outlook

The Federal Reserve has continued its inflation-combating campaign by raising a key interest rate by another quarter of a percentage point. At the same time, the central bank has reasserted that the financial system is healthy despite recession fears and the recent high-profile failures of three banks.

In a news briefing following the Wednesday, May 3, announcement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called the banking system “sound and resilient” while acknowledging some concerns of a “mild recession” later this year.

The announcement from policymakers on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) featured a softening of their previous message, from March, when they said they anticipated more “policy firming”—that is, additional increases in the federal funds rate, the benchmark interest rate the Fed controls.

“That’s a meaningful change, that we’re no longer saying ‘we anticipate,’” Powell told reporters. But he would not confirm whether the Fed planned to pause rate hikes at its next meeting in June. Instead, he said policymakers would broaden their data gathering in light of the latest bank failures and concerns they could lead to tighter lending.

“We’ll be driven by incoming data, meeting by meeting,” he said. “And we’ll approach that question at the June meeting.”

Banking Crisis Woes Plague Economic Outlook

Powell acknowledged widespread concerns about banks clamping down their lending to businesses and consumers after several regional bank failures. These include the fire sale of First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase on May 1 and the March collapses of two other retail banks, SIlicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The three shutdowns represented some of the largest bank failures in U.S. history, with the first two requiring emergency government bailouts.

The cost of credit, like the interest rate you pay on short-term loans and credit card debt, has already increased due to the Fed’s campaign of rate hikes since last year. For consumers, this has meant costlier loans and credit card spending.

Powell said the bank failures did contribute to the Fed’s decision to increase the federal funds rate by just 0.25 of a point this time. In early March, he had warned Congress of more aggressive rate hikes—but that was before the banks started failing.

“In principle, we won’t have to raise rates quite as high as we would have, had this not happened,” he said.

Credit will also tighten as regulators make good on their promises to step up supervision of banks. Both the Fed and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) released reports on April 28, admitting partial responsibility for not imposing harsher enforcement measures on SVB and Signature Bank before their sudden failures.

“The review’s findings underscore the need to address our rules and supervisory practices to make for a stronger and more resilient banking system,” said Powell. “I am confident that we will do so.”

Fed’s Rate Hike Strategy Spells Job Losses

During his March appearance on Capitol Hill, Powell told Congress the Fed would continue raising rates to get inflation under control. The central bank has raised rates 10 times since last year in attempts to combat inflation.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 5% in March, its lowest level since 2021, but that rate was still up 0.1% from the previous month, according to the Labor Department.

The Fed chief told lawmakers inflation was hurting far more Americans than the 2 million job losses that the Fed is expecting as it works to muscle inflation back to a 2% range. He reiterated that in his May 3 news conference, saying the Fed was “strongly committed” to lowering inflation.

“We understand that our actions affect communities, families and businesses across the country. Everything we do is in service to our public mission,” said Powell. “We, at the Fed, will do everything we can to achieve our maximum employment and price stability goals.”

This approach has not sat well with lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who told CNBC just before Powell’s briefing that the Fed’s aggressive rate hiking spells “pain to come” for millions of Americans.

The federal funds rate has risen at “a curve unlike anything we’ve seen,” Warren said. “And that’s when things start to break.”

She accused Powell of “aiming to put people out of work.”

Related: Unemployment Rates By State

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.