Fed Policy on a Knife-Edge

The past month could well have been a relatively uneventful one for nearly all market sectors. August represents the peak of the summer holiday season, with many movers and shakers away from their desks and business can be a little subdued as a result. However, the past month has largely made up for this with a flurry of significant events, data releases and market activity mostly coming at or near the month’s end. This should all provide something for those who cut their holidays short, and subsequently, those returning to their desks post Labor Day, to bring their minds to bear on, and set us all up for, the final few months of the year.

The month ahead perhaps sees the most significant Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of 2022. We have been suffering the effects of rapidly rising inflation accelerated by the twin effects of the Covid pandemic and supply chain issues magnified by the Russia/Ukraine War. Central banks, not least the US Federal Reserve (the Fed), have been at the forefront of economic efforts to try and bring this inflation under control using traditional monetary methods and we are now at the stage of trying to assess whether these measures are having any positive impact, if at all. Arguably the banks are having some success in mitigating some inflationary elements, but others seem to be totally outside their areas of control.

There is a continuing suggestion that if interest rates are raised high enough, they will trigger, or exacerbate, a recession, As much as the Fed may deny that this is indeed its intention, such a Fed-induced recession may lead to a slowdown in economic activity which will bring some, but perhaps not all, elements of inflation under control. This could well be the Machiavellian solution that lies ahead for us over the next few months, or years even. This could be triggered by a Fed-generated slowdown achieved by initial high interest rate increments which, after a couple of years of suffering, could bring us all back on the growth track again. The difficulty will be to control this slowdown so it doesn’t get out of hand – an exceedingly fine line. That is why Fed policy decisions to be made at this September’s FOMC meeting are so important – not only on interest rates themselves, but also on likely forward policy too. If the Fed gets it wrong, then a resultant severe recession and stock market crash could be upon us.

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech to the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday gave some detail as to how he and the Fed might be thinking. The actual FOMC meeting was, though, still over 3 weeks away and some key new data releases due before then, could change the announced policies in the meantime. Powell will, of course, have had advance knowledge of the latest PCE inflation figures published that morning which will have colored some of his remarks.

The PCE figures, though, were pretty inconclusive as to whether inflation had yet peaked and although the overall rate looked to be coming down, the core level was, if anything, marginally higher. After the PCE announcement and Powell’s speech, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)’s Fedwatch Tool, which estimates market opinion on the next Fed rate rise moved 61.5:38.5 in favor of the higher 75 basis point increase at the FOMC meeting. However the meeting is still three weeks away so there is still plenty of time for changes in sentiment.

There was speculation as to whether the Fed actually wanted to be less aggressive in its attempts to bring inflation down to 2% - an almost certainly still-out-of-reach target. However this was dashed by Powell’s hawkish speech at the event. The presentation was a little more straightforward than his usual statements as to overall policy, but Fedspeak almost always requires a degree of interpretation which seems to generate different conclusions from different analysts. In the event, Powell’s largely-anticipated strongly hawkish tone had equities and bitcoin slipping sharply – the major stock indexes all fell by around 3% (the Dow fell by over 1,000 points), while gold and silver also weakened with an initial downturn in the dollar’s parities moving to a rise as the day progressed.

In the writer’s view the US economy is indeed headed for recession and the Fed will only try to mitigate the depth thereof, not try to stop it in its tracks. Indeed, as noted above, it might well favor a limited period of mild recession, although don’t expect it to admit that. One needs therefore to be prepared for a bumpy few months ahead and pray that the Fed gets its policies right.

