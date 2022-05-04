ETFs

Fed Policy Could Lead to More Market Choppiness

As the S&P 500 continues to head downward, volatility is heading up. As bearishness continues to push the S&P 500 down, bulls are hopeful that a rally will ensue at some point, but in the meantime, choppiness opens opportunities for both sides.

Tuesday's trading session, for example, saw the S&P 500 erase the early losses to finish the day in the green. Rampant inflation and the expectation of a 50-basis point interest rate hike affected major stock market indexes early before rallying back.

“For the first time in several days, sellers appear exhausted, and shorts are a bit nervous than longs (there aren’t many people who feel ‘the’ bottom is in, but even bears are anxious about a sharp rebound rally),” Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge said in a note to clients, according to a CNBC report.

2 Ways to Play

Nonetheless, while the recent rally may paint a glimmer of hope for the bulls, the fact remains that market fear is still prevailing. Inverting yield curves are forecasting a potential recession, supporting the opportunity to go short on the S&P 500.

If that's the case, then traders can look to the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X ETF (SPXS). SPXS seeks daily investment results equal to 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index.

“We think the data continues to paint a picture of extreme fear and a contrarian opportunity for longer-term investors, even though there is scope for further movement/more downside in the very near term on some gauges,” RBC strategist Lori Calvasina said in a note to clients.

On the flip side, should the S&P 500 rise, traders can play to the upside with the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (SPXL). Both ETFs offer thrice the leverage, so only seasoned traders should use these products.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

 

