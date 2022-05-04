Fed Policy Could Lead to More Market Choppiness

As the S&P 500 continues to head downward, volatility is heading up. As bearishness continues to push the S&P 500 down, bulls are hopeful that a rally will ensue at some point, but in the meantime, choppiness opens opportunities for both sides.

Tuesday's trading session, for example, saw the S&P 500 erase the early losses to finish the day in the green. Rampant inflation and the expectation of a 50-basis point interest rate hike affected major stock market indexes early before rallying back.

“For the first time in several days, sellers appear exhausted, and shorts are a bit nervous than longs (there aren’t many people who feel ‘the’ bottom is in, but even bears are anxious about a sharp rebound rally),” Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge said in a note to clients, according to a CNBC report.

2 Ways to Play

Nonetheless, while the recent rally may paint a glimmer of hope for the bulls, the fact remains that market fear is still prevailing. Inverting yield curves are forecasting a potential recession, supporting the opportunity to go short on the S&P 500.

If that's the case, then traders can look to the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X ETF (SPXS). SPXS seeks daily investment results equal to 300% of the inverse of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index.

“We think the data continues to paint a picture of extreme fear and a contrarian opportunity for longer-term investors, even though there is scope for further movement/more downside in the very near term on some gauges,” RBC strategist Lori Calvasina said in a note to clients.

On the flip side, should the S&P 500 rise, traders can play to the upside with the Direxion Daily S&P 500® Bull 3X Shares ETF (SPXL). Both ETFs offer thrice the leverage, so only seasoned traders should use these products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.