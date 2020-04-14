US Markets
Fed pledge on bond-buying expansion revives U.S. junk bond market

Kate Duguid Reuters
Investor demand for the riskiest U.S. corporate credit rose on Monday and Tuesday after the Federal Reserve last week expanded its bond-buying program to include some so-called junk bonds, and pledged to buy shares in exchange-traded funds which track the junk-rated market.

In the primary market, where new debt is sold, issuers in sectors hard-hit by the coronavirus like energy and retail came to market with high-yield bonds. Burlington Coat Factory BCF.UL came to market with a $300 million bond that priced at the low end of the expected range on Monday, signaling investor demand. Ferrellgas Partners FGPR.PK also priced a $125 million high-yield bond on Monday.

Prices on existing junk bonds also jumped and the spread of yields over safer Treasuries narrowed as demand picked up. High-yield exchange-traded funds have risen, like the iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond Fund HYG.P which is up 6% since the market close on Wednesday, before the Fed's announcement.

The spread of the ICE/BofA high-yield index .MERH0A0 has narrowed by 111 basis points over safer Treasury yields since Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

